Poplar Bluff, MO high school juniors to attend Girls State

A large number of Poplar Bluff High School juniors will be participating in American Legion Auxiliary Girls State this summer at Central Missouri University in Warrensburg, thanks to several generous community sponsors.

The seven-day program runs from June 24-30.

During the event, student delegates nominated by teachers form a local government structure through a mock election and carry out responsibilities and duties as assigned, writing and voting on bills.

After taking an exit exam, students can earn college credits.

“No one ever goes and doesn’t have a good time,” said PBHS counselor Tamara Day, who helped secure sponsorships so the students can attend for free. “It’s an amazing experience that teaches leadership and knowledge of the fundamentals of government, and oftentimes brings them out of their shell.”

Business sponsors include Endeavor Home Care; First Midwest Bank; Kevin Barbour Jr. of Kraft, Miles and Tatum; Dr. Teri Page of Pearle Vision; Nathan Maurer on behalf of Poplar Bluff Realty; the Rotary Club of Poplar Bluff; Rowland Family Dentistry; and Southern Bank.

Missouri Girls State was first established in 1940.

