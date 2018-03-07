Christmas trees to be dropped into Rend Lake for fish habitat

The trees will create a habitat for a variety of fish in the lake (Source: KFVS)

Christmas trees are getting dropped into Rend Lake to help the fish in the area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake said crews will drop the trees into the lake on Wednesday, March 14.

According to officials, the Corps of Engineers employees, Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists, and volunteers will place bundled and weighted Christmas trees into Rend Lake for the purpose of creating fish habitat. They said placing the trees in the lake creates an underwater structure for fish. It serves as a feeding area for fish of all sizes; provides a hiding place for small fish; and provides excellent fishing spots for anglers.

The tree drop will begin at the South Sandusky Boat Ramp at 8 a.m. Officials said weather conditions could change the location of this drop. For confirmation of the drop location, volunteers may call the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493, the morning of the drop.

Officials said more than 400 Christmas trees were collected from the community and places like Marion Menards, Marion home Depot, Mt. Vernon and Carbondale Lowes, The Patch (Pittsburg), Marion Parks Department, and the Mt. Vernon Parks and Recreation Department.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake would like to remind the public that, according to Title 36 Section 327.20, Unauthorized Structures, placement of any unauthorized structure or stake-beds into Rend Lake is prohibited. People wishing to volunteer or searching for more information can contact Mark Cazier at the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.

