Lineup for Southeast 2018 Summer Art Academy Workshops announced

Every year, Southeast Missouri State University offers children and adults an opportunity to learn and create with Summer Art Academy Workshops.

The 2018 Summer Art Academy Workshops will be held in June with the majority located in the River Campus Art Studios. Workshops will be taught by highly qualified master art instructors and professors with the assistance of Southeast education students.

There are three age categories: Youth Ages 6-9, Youth 10-15, and Ages 16-Adult. Classes are limited to 15 students.

The summer will culminate with the students’ work being displayed and celebrated at venues in August. The Young Potter and Children’s Ceramic student work will be on exhibit for pick up at the Ceramics Studio, located at 835 Broadway on the corner of Pacific and Broadway, on Friday, Aug. 3, from 5-8 p.m. Other student work will be on exhibit at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri on North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau through the month of August. An opening reception will be held on Friday, Aug. 3, from 5-9 p.m.

“The summer Art Academy encourages students to develop their ideas through exploration, creative problem-solving, visual thinking, and critical thinking strategies, all of which are valued in our contemporary culture,” said Carol Horst, art education instructor at Southeast.

Caroline Kahler, chair of the Southeast Department of Art, added, “The summer Art Academy offers Cape Girardeau and the surrounding communities art experiences to enhance personal artistic skills with qualified professionals in the art field.”

The full list of classes and registration information is available online.

