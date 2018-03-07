Medical marijuana bill runs into law enforcement opposition

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky has run into strong opposition from law enforcement officials.

For the second straight day, a House committee heard testimony Tuesday but took no vote on the measure. Committee Chairman Joe Fischer says it could come up again Wednesday.

Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain told the committee that legalizing medical marijuana would be "unwise" and irresponsible. He says to legalize it would ignore links between marijuana use and crime and the trafficking problems it would create.

Opponents included a group representing police chiefs in Kentucky.

On Monday, medical marijuana supporters made their pitch to the committee. They said the bill would strictly regulate medical cannabis and leave it up to cities or counties whether to allow it.

The legislation is House Bill 166.

