First Alert: partly cloudy, chilly evening - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: partly cloudy, chilly evening

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Rain chances through Sunday (Source: KFVS) Rain chances through Sunday (Source: KFVS)
A cool evening ahead (Source: James Gullage, KFVS) A cool evening ahead (Source: James Gullage, KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Good evening. 

Brian Alworth says we've regressed to more of a chilly, mainly dry, pattern for the next couple of days.

It will be partly cloudy this evening. Overnight lows will reach the mid-to-high 20s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, but chilly with highs in the 40s.

Expect showers this weekend. 

Southern parts of the Heartland have the best chance to see heavier rainfall totals, close to 1 inch through the weekend.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly