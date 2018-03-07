First Alert: partly cloudy, chilly evening

Good evening.

Brian Alworth says we've regressed to more of a chilly, mainly dry, pattern for the next couple of days.

It will be partly cloudy this evening. Overnight lows will reach the mid-to-high 20s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, but chilly with highs in the 40s.

Expect showers this weekend.

Southern parts of the Heartland have the best chance to see heavier rainfall totals, close to 1 inch through the weekend.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.