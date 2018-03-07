I-155 bridge open after barge hits bridge between Pemiscot, Dyer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-155 bridge open after barge hits bridge between Pemiscot, Dyer Counties

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says a barge has hit the Interstate-155 bridge (Source: KFVS) Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says a barge has hit the Interstate-155 bridge (Source: KFVS)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Sheriff Tommy Greenwell from Pemiscot County said the Interstate-155 bridge is open after a barge hit the structure between Pemiscot County and Dyer County, Tennessee.

Greenwell said the Coast Guard told deputies it was safe to open the bridge. He said traffic will start running normally.

Deputies were blocking traffic from using the bridge until it was inspected by the Missouri Department of Transportation. 

There are no injuries according to Greenwell, but he said a significant traffic problem was expected until engineers can make sure the bridge is safe for travel.

Drivers were asked to avoid the bridge and use another route to get where they are going.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly