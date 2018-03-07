I-155 bridge open after barge hits bridge between Pemiscot, Dyer Counties

Sheriff Tommy Greenwell from Pemiscot County said the Interstate-155 bridge is open after a barge hit the structure between Pemiscot County and Dyer County, Tennessee.

Greenwell said the Coast Guard told deputies it was safe to open the bridge. He said traffic will start running normally.

Deputies were blocking traffic from using the bridge until it was inspected by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

There are no injuries according to Greenwell, but he said a significant traffic problem was expected until engineers can make sure the bridge is safe for travel.

Drivers were asked to avoid the bridge and use another route to get where they are going.

