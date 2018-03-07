Grab a bowl, it's National Cereal Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Grab a bowl, it's National Cereal Day

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
National Cereal Day is the perfect time to grab a bowl
(KFVS) -

March 7 is a good day to pour a bowl of your favorite breakfast cereal because it's National Cereal Day! 

Cereal can be an anytime food though, people eat it in the morning, as a snack or a quick meal later in the day.

The food is also used in many cake, cookie and cereal bar recipes. The most popular one is Rice Crispy Bar Treats.

Let us take you back for a bit of history on cereal.

  • Ferdinand Schumacher, a German immigrant, began the cereal revolution in 1854 with a hand oats grinder in the back room of a small store in Akron, Ohio. 
  • Granula, the first breakfast cereal, was invented in the United States in 1863 by James Caleb Jackson, operator of Our Home on the Hillside, which was later replaced by the Jackson Sanatorium in Dansville, New York.
  • The cereal industry rose from a combination of sincere religious beliefs and commercial interest in health foods.  
  • In 1906, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg’s brother, William K. Kellogg, after working for John, broke away, bought the corn flakes rights from his brother and set up the Kellogg Toasted Corn Flake Company.  
  • Charles W. Post introduced Grape-nuts in 1898 and soon followed with Post Toasties.
  • Because of Kellogg and Post, the city of Battle Creek, Michigan is nicknamed the “Cereal Capital of the World”.

    •   
