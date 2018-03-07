5 things to know March 7

Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 7.

Firs Alert Forecast

It’s chilly and breezy, this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the feels-like temperatures are in the 20s for most of the Heartland.

Winds are still blowing at around 15 mph. The clouds will decrease as the day goes on, but the highs won’t get out of the 40s.

The chilly air sticks around tomorrow, too. Temperatures won’t climb out of the 40s. However, the winds will calm down.

There are a wide range of possibilities with rainfall, this weekend. The chances for rain are the best in our southern counties. Rainfall could approach one inch total, there.

Making headlines

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

