5 things to know March 7

Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay) Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 7. 

Firs Alert Forecast

It’s chilly and breezy, this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the feels-like temperatures are in the 20s for most of the Heartland.

Winds are still blowing at around 15 mph. The clouds will decrease as the day goes on, but the highs won’t get out of the 40s. 

The chilly air sticks around tomorrow, too. Temperatures won’t climb out of the 40s. However, the winds will calm down.

There are a wide range of possibilities with rainfall, this weekend. The chances for rain are the best in our southern counties. Rainfall could approach one inch total, there.

Making headlines

  1. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will be in New Madrid County, Mo on Friday for the announcement of a smelter in the area.
  2. The Coast Guard is responded to a report of a sunken towing vessel near Dyersburg, Tennessee.
  3. There is an ongoing debate in the Heartland about kratom and whether the drug could help fight against the opioid epidemic.
  4. Health officials in Kentucky say a possible hepatitis A-related death has been reported in Louisville.
  5. A December report says more than 4,500 women crossed into Illinois to terminate a pregnancy in 2016. 

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

