Coast Guard responds to sunken vessel near Dyersburg, TN

The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a sunken towing vessel near Dyersburg, Tennessee.

It's at mile marker 832 of Everett Lake. The vessel owned by the Choctaw Transportation Company was in the process of building a tow at a fleeting area when it began taking on water.

While trying to dewater the vessel, two aboard left to get a pump. After returning, the vessel had sunk.

Around 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel is estimated to be onboard.

A boom has been deployed to contain the release of oil.

The cause is under investigation.

