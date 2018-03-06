Coast Guard responds to sunken vessel near Dyersburg, TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Coast Guard responds to sunken vessel near Dyersburg, TN

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a sunken towing vessel near Dyersburg, Tennessee. (Source: US Coast Guard) The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a sunken towing vessel near Dyersburg, Tennessee. (Source: US Coast Guard)
It's at mile marker 832 of Everett Lake (Source: US Coast Guard) It's at mile marker 832 of Everett Lake (Source: US Coast Guard)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a sunken towing vessel near Dyersburg, Tennessee.

It's at mile marker 832 of Everett Lake. The vessel owned by the Choctaw Transportation Company was in the process of building a tow at a fleeting area when it began taking on water.

While trying to dewater the vessel, two aboard left to get a pump. After returning, the vessel had sunk.

Around 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel is estimated to be onboard.

A boom has been deployed to contain the release of oil.

The cause is under investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly