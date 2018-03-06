Redhawks fall at home to SIU - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks fall at home to SIU

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University plays host to SIU in a meet up of the OVC and the MVC.

The Dawgs' Brad Harrison put on a clinic totaling 13 strikeouts over 8.0 innings.

The Redhawks were only able to muster one hit against the Salukis.

SEMO's Aaron Stretch struck out 5 over 3.1 innings in the effort.

SIU overpowered the Redhawks in a 5-0 shutout.

