Apparent hepatitis A-related death reported in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky health officials say a possible hepatitis A-related death has been reported in Louisville, where there has been an outbreak of the disease.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said Tuesday that the person had symptoms and lab results that met the case definition for acute hepatitis A infection, as well as multiple other health issues.

The state Department for Public Health declared an outbreak in several counties on Nov. 21, and the cabinet says there have now been 150 cases in Kentucky, including 124 in Louisville.

Officials say the Louisville health department has given nearly 6,000 hepatitis A immunizations at homeless shelters, recovery houses and other locations and has provided immunizations at Metro Corrections.

