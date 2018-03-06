Gov. Greitens assists in MO Black Bear Project

Governor Eric Greitens visited Howell County, Missouri on March 6 to thank conservation staff for maintaining hunting, fishing, and wildlife properties.

Greitens also helped research for the Missouri Black Bear Project.

This is a Missouri conservation project which is conducting research to ensure a black bear population levels in Missouri while limiting conflicts with humans, and safety, according to the governor's office.

Statement from Greitens:

“Ever watch someone walk right up to a 280 lb. Mama Black Bear guarding her cubs? I saw it today. Pretty crazy. Pretty cool. Awesome to see the work of our brave, thoughtful Department of Conservation scientists.

"To govern well, you can’t be behind a desk all day. You have to be out with the people you represent, and the workers on the front lines serving Missourians. So, that’s what we’ve been doing.

"We went to Howell County today to spend the morning with state workers on the Black Bear Project. They track and research bears across Missouri to keep the population steady, and to make sure that they don’t cause a nuisance or danger.

"The scientists collected data, and checked on the health of the sow and cubs; impressive to experience the majesty of Missouri’s wildlife and the dedication of your Conservation team.”