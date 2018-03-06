Eagles nesting near trout hatchery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Eagles nesting near trout hatchery

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Still image from video of Decorah eagles. (Source: Blossem Holland/YouTube) Still image from video of Decorah eagles. (Source: Blossem Holland/YouTube)
(KFVS) -

The Decorah eagles are nesting near the Decorah Trout Hatchery in Iowa.

According to the Raptor Resource Project's website, the "dad" is the original male and the "mom" is the second mate. They say the dad is older than mom, but they don’t know exactly how old he is. Based on plumage color, mom was four years old in 2007, making her 15 years old in 2018.

Hatching usually begins in late March to early April.

Watch these awesome videos of the Decorah eagles.

On March 5, the "daddy" eagle gave the "mommy" eagle a break.

Here's another video of the mom returning to the nest.

This is a third video of the Decorah eagles on a wintery day.

You can follow them on Facebook here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly