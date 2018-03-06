Eagles nesting near trout hatchery

Still image from video of Decorah eagles. (Source: Blossem Holland/YouTube)

The Decorah eagles are nesting near the Decorah Trout Hatchery in Iowa.

According to the Raptor Resource Project's website, the "dad" is the original male and the "mom" is the second mate. They say the dad is older than mom, but they don’t know exactly how old he is. Based on plumage color, mom was four years old in 2007, making her 15 years old in 2018.

Hatching usually begins in late March to early April.

Watch these awesome videos of the Decorah eagles.

On March 5, the "daddy" eagle gave the "mommy" eagle a break.

Here's another video of the mom returning to the nest.

This is a third video of the Decorah eagles on a wintery day.

You can follow them on Facebook here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.