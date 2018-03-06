Racers invite fans to watch Section Sunday in Murray, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Racers invite fans to watch Section Sunday in Murray, KY

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray State Racers are in the men's NCAA basketball tournament for the first time since 2012 and they plan on celebrating it in style.

The Racers are inviting fans to come out to the CFSB Center in Murray for selection Sunday. The doors open at 3:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Murray State has several activities planned until 5 pm. when the NCAA tournament field will be revealed and the Racers will find out who and where they'll play.

They punched the ticket to the big dance with the OVC title win over Belmont.

