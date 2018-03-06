MO 25 closed in Cape Girardeau County

MO 25 has been closed to repairs (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has shut MO 25 in between Dutchtown and Gordonville.

According to the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, the highway was shut down so that crew can do electrical repairs.

The highway is expected to reopen to traffic by 9 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.