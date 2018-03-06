MO 25 closed in Cape Girardeau County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO 25 closed in Cape Girardeau County

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
MO 25 has been closed to repairs
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has shut MO 25 in between Dutchtown and Gordonville.

According to the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, the highway was shut down so that crew can do electrical repairs.

The highway is expected to reopen to traffic by 9 p.m.

