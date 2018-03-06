Basketball scores 3/6 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Here are the high school basketball games for March 6:

MO Boys

Sikeston 57
Hillsboro 56 F

MO Girls

North County 23
Dexter 61 F

IL Boys

Goreville 74
Central A&M 61 F

Mt. Carmel 47
Pinckneyville 60 F

Marion 49 
Columbia 41 F

