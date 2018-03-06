Election season underway: IL voters are protected from hacking

Today more than 90 people participated in early voting here at one of the offsite voting locations, the Carbondale Civic Center. (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

Illinois is one of seven states identified as a target of possible election meddling back in 2016. This incident has local election leaders trying to calm fears as early voting gets underway.

Larry Reinhardt, the Jackson County City Clerk, says the election office is in full swing.

“Most of us on the local level don’t worry too much about the hacking because our database is too small," she said. "I mean we got a total of 40,00 names in our database.”

As Reinhardt heads into another election season, he wants voters to know their information is being protected, despite hacking concerns two years ago. “State and many of election authorities have now signed on with NSA and NFBI security services,” he said.

Today more than ninety people participated in early voting at one of the offsite voting locations, the Carbondale Civic Center.Reinhardt’s office is in full-fledged election mode with early voting underway. “We’re having to do like 4-5 weeks of work in a 2-3 three week period,” Reinhardt said.

The longtime clerk encourages people to take advantage of this time for early voting.

“We hope people go ahead and come out now and get things taken care of," Reinhardt said.

And that includes getting registered if you are not already.

“So anyone who did not get to register to vote, or change their address, but does still wish to vote in this primary can go ahead and come out to our office or to the Carbondale site no through next Friday," Reinhardt said.

The Jackson County Clerks office, Carbondale Civic Center and even SIU are the poll centers open on different days for early voting.

Voting will be conducted during the following dates and hours for the Mar. 20, 2018 General Primary Election:

At the County Clerk’s Office on weekdays starting February 8 through Mar. 19 excluding scheduled holidays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. each day

The Jackson County Clerk’s Office will also be open on Saturday, Mar. 17, during the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the purpose of early voting.

Early voting for all Poll Centers will also be available at the Carbondale Civic Center on the days of Mar. 6, 8, & 13, during the hours of 9 a,m. to 3 p.m.

Early voting will also be available at the SIU Student Center on the dates of Mar. 14, 15, and 16, during the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

