Prescribed fire at Shawnee National Forest

A prescribed burn will take place in southern Illinois (Source: US Forest Service)

There is a scheduled prescribed fire to take place on Wednesday and Thursday at Shawnee National Forest.

The Forest Service will monitor the burn.

The public can expect smoke to be visible in mid-afternoon and dissipate within a few hours.

People may notice smoke around Eddyville, Kentucky coming from the area south of Jackson Falls in Pope County. Ill. (about 450 acres); or around Tamms, Ill. coming from areas south of Wolf Creek Rd. and south of Opossum Trot Trail Road (FR 628) in Alexander County, Ill. (about 1,000 acres total).

