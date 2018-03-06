Carbondale man found guilty, accused of shooting uncle

Bryan D. Wise II, was found guilty of aggravated battery of a firearm after he allegedly shot his uncle on July 4 after a fight. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)

A Carbondale, Illinois was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm after a two-day jury trial.

Bryan D. Wise, II, 30, was accused of shooting his uncle on July 4, 2017, after a fight.

Carbondale police were dispatched to Memorial Hospital in Carbondale in reference to a patient with a gunshot wound. After talking to the victims, officers learned that the shooting happened outside of a home on East Willow Street.

The victim identified Wise as the person who shot him. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his clavicle and later taken to a St. Louis hospital for surgery.

Wise is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25 at 9:30 a.m.

He will remain in custody without bond awaiting sentencing.

Aggravated battery with a firearm is a Class X felony with a maximum penalty of six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

This case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State's Attorney Casey E. A. Bloodworth was responsible for the prosecution of this case.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.