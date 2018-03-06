Man hospitalized after assaulted with sword in Caruthersville, M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man hospitalized after assaulted with sword in Caruthersville, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
One person was injured in the attack (Source: KFVS) One person was injured in the attack (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

According to Police Chief Tony Jones, there is an active investigation after a man was assaulted with a sword on Tuesday morning in Caruthersville, Missouri.

It happened on Grand Ave.

The victim is being treated at the trauma center in Memphis. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

No charges have been filed.

