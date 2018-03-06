Man hospitalized after assaulted with sword in Caruthersville, MO

One person was injured in the attack (Source: KFVS)

According to Police Chief Tony Jones, there is an active investigation after a man was assaulted with a sword on Tuesday morning in Caruthersville, Missouri.

It happened on Grand Ave.

The victim is being treated at the trauma center in Memphis. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

No charges have been filed.

