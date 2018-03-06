New scoreboard going up at VFW Stadium in Sikeston, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New scoreboard going up at VFW Stadium in Sikeston, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The new scoreboard at VFW Stadium (Source: Sikeston Parks, Rec., Facebook) The new scoreboard at VFW Stadium (Source: Sikeston Parks, Rec., Facebook)
Crews are still working on the project (Source: Sikeston Parks, Rec., Facebook) Crews are still working on the project (Source: Sikeston Parks, Rec., Facebook)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Sikeston Parks and Recreation Department has been working on installing a new scoreboard. This is at VFW Stadium. 

According to Parks and Recreation Director Dustin Tare, the installation is 80-percent complete. They hope to have it fully installed on Thursday.

The field is used by the high school and American Legion teams.

The old scoreboard only worked until about the third inning and was at least 15-years-old.

The new scoreboard will have a pitch count, sponsor panels and home and visitor team names. The council approved the purchase of three signs using a special sales tax approved in Nov. 2016.

The other signs are for the high school soccer field and the high school softball field, which is also used by the little league in the summer.

They will begin on the soccer field sign next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly