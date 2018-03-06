New scoreboard going up at VFW Stadium in Sikeston, MO

Crews are still working on the project (Source: Sikeston Parks, Rec., Facebook)

The new scoreboard at VFW Stadium (Source: Sikeston Parks, Rec., Facebook)

The Sikeston Parks and Recreation Department has been working on installing a new scoreboard. This is at VFW Stadium.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Dustin Tare, the installation is 80-percent complete. They hope to have it fully installed on Thursday.

The field is used by the high school and American Legion teams.

The old scoreboard only worked until about the third inning and was at least 15-years-old.

The new scoreboard will have a pitch count, sponsor panels and home and visitor team names. The council approved the purchase of three signs using a special sales tax approved in Nov. 2016.

The other signs are for the high school soccer field and the high school softball field, which is also used by the little league in the summer.

They will begin on the soccer field sign next week.

