Power restored to more than 2,000 in Marion, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Power had been restored to most customers as of 12:40 p.m.(Source: KFVS)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

According to the Marion Police Department, power had been out on the west side of Marion, Illinois on Tuesday morning, March 6. Ameren Illinois only reported 23 customers out of power as of 12:40 p.m.

An official with the department said a power pole was down and crews were working on repairs.

On the Ameren, Illinois website it cites 2,325 customers had been without service

