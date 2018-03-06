Ribbon cutting ceremony for pedestrian bridge in Jackson City Park

A new footbridge was installed. (Source: City of Jackson)

The bridge will be replaces sometime in Mid-March (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)

Jackson City Park will soon have a new pedestrian bridge. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)

The City of Jackson is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting at the City Park pedestrian bridge on June 5.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. on Parkview Street, west of N. High Street.

Here are the milestone dates for the project:

March 12 thru 17 - Work continues on new bridge approaches

March 13 – Bridge installation

March 23 – Substantial completion

March 30 – Final completion/opening

June 5 – Ribbon cutting ceremony

The pedestrian bridge has become a focal point for the City Park in Jackson, Missouri.

City Engineer Clint Brown said crews removed and replaced the bridge beginning Tuesday, March 6.

He said it is a part of a project that was awarded to Brock Miller Construction out of Farmington, Mo back in December of 2017.

Brown said the city council in Jackson directed crews to take a look at the bridge as it was rusted and in need of an update.

Work on the foundation began as crews fixed the bolts that attach the bridge to the concrete.

Shane Anderson with the Jackson City Park said there is a lot of interest in walking and photo opportunities that the bridge makes possible.

