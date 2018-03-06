Changes made to pedestrian bridge in Jackson City Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Changes made to pedestrian bridge in Jackson City Park

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Jackson City Park will soon have a new pedestrian bridge. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
The bridge will be replaces sometime in Mid-March (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
A new footbridge is being installed. (Source: City of Jackson)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Jackson provided an update on changes coming to a City Park pedestrian bridge on March 12.

City workers said the new bridge is on a truck heading toward the city and should arrive at the job site in the City Park Tuesday. 

They said the consulting engineer, Koehler Engineering, will inspect the new structure while on the truck and then observe setting of the bridge by the contractor, Brockmiller Construction. 

The bridge should be in place by the end of the day according to officials.  However, the concrete bridge deck and approaches still need to be poured before the bridge can be placed into service.

Here are the milestone dates for the project:

  • March 12 thru 17 - Work continues on new bridge approaches
  • March 13 – Bridge installation
  • March 23 – Substantial completion
  • March 30 – Final completion/opening
  • TBD – Ribbon cutting ceremony

The pedestrian bridge has become a focal point for the City Park in Jackson, Missouri and one city official said it is being replaced.

City Engineer Clint Brown said crews will be removing and replacing the bridge beginning Tuesday, March 6.

He said it is a part of a project awarded to Brock Miller Construction out of Farmington, Mo back in December of 2017.

Brown said the city council in Jackson directed crews to take a look at the bridge as it was rusted and in need of an update.

Work on the foundation will begin as crews fix the bolts that attach the bridge to the concrete.

Brown said the tentative date for the new bridge is next week, possibly on March 13.

Shane Anderson with the Jackson City Park said they are looking forward to having the new bridge in the park. There is a lot of interest in walking and photo opportunities that the bridge makes possible according to Anderson.

