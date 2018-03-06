Coal train derailed on Shar-Cal Rd. in Marshall Co., KY

A coal train derailed on Tuesday morning, March 6 on Shar-Cal Road near Industrial Parkway in Marshall County, Kentucky.

According to the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, none of the cars overturned and none of the coal spilled; however, teams were on the scene lifting railcars and putting them back on the tracks.

The EMA posted on Facebook the traffic will be stop-and-go. They told drivers to expect short delays and remember the other end of Shar-Cal is closed due to water over the road.

