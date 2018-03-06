Traffic stop in school parking lot leads to gun and drug arrest

Two men were arrested in the Dyersburg High School parking lot after the school resource officer thought there might be the possibility of retaliation to another event.

A uniformed officer says he pulled over Deshawn A. Gorman, 20, while he was driving a car in the school parking lot shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018.

That officer said he smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and when he asked passenger Anthony L. Thomas, 19, to step out of the vehicle, the officer said he found a gun on Thomas.

Investigators say that gun was not only loaded, but it had been reported stolen.

Gorman was given a ticket for Driving on Suspended License, Simple Possession of Marijuana and a No Trespass Notice for the Dyersburg High School property.

Thomas was transported to Dyer County Law Enforcement Center and charged with Theft of Property Under $1000, Possession of a Weapon While On School Property and Criminal Trespass.

