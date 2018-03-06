Traffic stop in school parking lot leads to gun and drug arrest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Traffic stop in school parking lot leads to gun and drug arrest

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Deshawn A. Gorman (Source: Dyersburg, TN Police Dept.) Deshawn A. Gorman (Source: Dyersburg, TN Police Dept.)
Anthony L. Thomas (Source: Dyersburg, TN Police Dept.) Anthony L. Thomas (Source: Dyersburg, TN Police Dept.)
(Source: Dyersburg, TN Police Dept.) (Source: Dyersburg, TN Police Dept.)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

Two men were arrested in the Dyersburg High School parking lot after the school resource officer thought there might be the possibility of retaliation to another event.

A uniformed officer says he pulled over Deshawn A. Gorman, 20, while he was driving a car in the school parking lot shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018.

That officer said he smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and when he asked passenger Anthony L. Thomas, 19, to step out of the vehicle, the officer said he found a gun on Thomas.

Investigators say that gun was not only loaded, but it had been reported stolen.

Gorman was given a ticket for Driving on Suspended License, Simple Possession of Marijuana and a No Trespass Notice for the Dyersburg High School property.

Thomas was transported to Dyer County Law Enforcement Center and charged with Theft of Property Under $1000, Possession of a Weapon While On School Property and Criminal Trespass.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

