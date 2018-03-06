Man wanted, Poplar Bluff police investigated fraudulent credit card use

Poplar Bluff police ask you to call them if you see this man (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

Poplar Bluff police say this man is wanted in connection with an investigation (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man.

He is wanted in connection with an investigation into fraudulent credit card use.

According to the department, anyone with information regarding his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Woodruff @ 573-785-5776 ext 1360.

