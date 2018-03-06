Man wanted, Poplar Bluff police investigated fraudulent credit c - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man wanted, Poplar Bluff police investigated fraudulent credit card use

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Poplar Bluff police say this man is wanted in connection with an investigation (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Poplar Bluff police say this man is wanted in connection with an investigation (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
Poplar Bluff police ask you to call them if you see this man (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Poplar Bluff police ask you to call them if you see this man (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man.

He is wanted in connection with an investigation into fraudulent credit card use.

According to the department, anyone with information regarding his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Woodruff @ 573-785-5776 ext 1360.

