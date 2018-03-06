This week in music: 1959 Johnny Cash

Let's check some big juke box tunes from the golden age of country music.

This morning, we check the Billboard Country chart from this week in 1959. At number five was Come Walk With Me by the husband and wife team of Wilma Lee and master fiddler Stoney Cooper. The couple was one of the biggest country music acts of the 1940's.

At number four was Jim Reeves with Billy Bayou. The song was a tall tale of a man from Louisiana who was born in the 1800's and became a legendary figure battling at Little Big Horn when he was 13 years old. He later has an encounter with Apache Chief Geronimo who nearly kills the Louisiana lad. The song was written by Roger Miller who would go on to have a Hall of Fame Career as a songwriter and performer in the 1960's.

Don Gibson was in the number three spot with Who Cares. As a songwriter, Gibson was red hot at the time. In the past 12 months he charted with three country standards: Oh Lonesome Me, I Cant' Stop Loving You and Blue Blue Day. The hits continued through the mid-1970's. Gibson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

Checking in at number two was Johnny Horton with When It's Springtime in Alaska (It's Forty Below). The song tells the story of a prospector arriving in Fairbanks after two years in the wilderness. It was the first of three number one hits by Horton who would die in a car crash the very next year.

And in the top spot for this week in '59 was Johnny Cash with Don't Take Your Guns to Town. The song tells the story of a young cowboy who ignores the advice of his mother, gets into a gunfight at a saloon and is killed. It was the 5th number one hit by Cash and it spent six weeks in the top spot. The Western Writes of America has placed it on their list of the 100 Greatest Western songs of all time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.