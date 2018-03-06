First Alert: Cool, windy and maybe a chance of light rain and fl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Cool, windy and maybe a chance of light rain and flurries

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
WIND ADVISORIES ARE POSTED FOR THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING! (Source: KFVS) WIND ADVISORIES ARE POSTED FOR THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING! (Source: KFVS)
A low-pressure area brings windy, cool and increasing clouds this afternoon as it continues to move closer.

Brian Alworth said there is even a chance of light rain or sprinkles by this evening. Northern counties could see light snow and flurries overnight.

Low tonight will range from the upper 20s to the low 30s with a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Brian also said that the upcoming weekend will be cool and rainy.

