Hemp oil factory set to break ground in Carlisle Co., KY

Kings Royal Biotech Inc. is officially announcing that ground breaking of their CBD extraction factory in Carlisle County, KY (Source: Pixabay)

A CBD (Cannabidiol) extraction factory is coming to Carlisle County, Kentucky.

According to a spokesperson for Kings Royal Biotech Inc., the company announced that the official groundbreaking of the factory will be taking place on the March 15.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture finalized permits for growing hemp as well as processing it into pharmaceutical grade CBD Isolate last week.

CBD is processed from the flower of the hemp plant into an Isolate through an extraction and crystallization process patented by a Chinese company but licensed to Kings Royal Biotech.

The company's spokesperson explained that the plant will be located in Bardwell, KY and Kings Royal has contracted with farmers in Carlisle and Hickman Counties to grow 2300 acres of hemp. The hemp will be harvested this fall and processing will allow the first pharmaceutical grade CBD Isolate to be produced in late 2018.

Kings Royal will be producing the CBD Isolate and full spectrum oil in commercial quantities for sale all over the United States and the world.

The company said the pharmaceutical grade CBD Isolate has medicinal qualities such as aiding users to break an addiction to opiates, relief from a host of ailments including anxiety, inflammation, epilepsy, Crohns disease, diabetes, cancer and many more.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.