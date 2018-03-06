5 things to know March 6

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 6.

We’re dealing with some fog, this morning. We’ll see plenty of sun once it comes up, but that will be short-lived. Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds and wind will take over and a wind advisory is in effect. We could see gusts of up to 40 or 50 mph.

The temperatures will start falling after sundown and we might see a few sprinkles and maybe even a few snowflakes, this evening or overnight. Our northern counties stand the biggest chances of precipitation.

Rain moves in this weekend. One long-range model shows rain for everyone…another shows us mainly dry. So you can say there are plenty of questions about the weekend forecast.

