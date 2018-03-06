5 things to know March 6 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 6.

First Alert Forecast

We’re dealing with some fog, this morning. We’ll see plenty of sun once it comes up, but that will be short-lived. Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds and wind will take over and a wind advisory is in effect. We could see gusts of up to 40 or 50 mph.

The temperatures will start falling after sundown and we might see a few sprinkles and maybe even a few snowflakes, this evening or overnight. Our northern counties stand the biggest chances of precipitation.

Rain moves in this weekend. One long-range model shows rain for everyone…another shows us mainly dry. So you can say there are plenty of questions about the weekend forecast.

Making headlines

  1. The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a proposal to make it easier to terminate a father's parental rights if the child was the result of rape.
  2. The flood warning continues for the Ohio River at Old Shawneetown, Illinois.
  3. It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Illinois and today cities are set around the state for their tornado drill. 
  4. March 4-11 is Missouri Severe Weather Awareness Week and a statewide tornado drill will be conducted today at 10 a.m.
  5.  Workers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found that Water Over Road signs had been vandalized or stolen.

