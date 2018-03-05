Cape Girardeau, MO parks recreation and storm water tax extension comes up on April 3

The proposal will help in two different areas both in stormwater projects like working on drainage and updating parks. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

Votes across the state of Missouri are coming up in less than a month. On April 3. voters will have a chance to weigh in on a couple different topics, including a Parks, Recreation, and Storm Water tax in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The proposal will help in two different areas both in stormwater projects like working on drainage and updating parks. The proposed extension is expected to finish the Capaha Park renovations and add more trails to the city.

Supporters of the proposal say it's important to know, this is just a continuation of the tax that's been around since 2008.

"That renewal is not an increase, it's not a new tax," said Mark Lanzotti, a member of the Yes April 3 Committee. "Instead it is a continuation of those successes that were began in 2008 in both the parks area and the stormwater area."

Some of the projects have an overlap such as Capaha Park, which is not only a recreation facility but also doubles as a stormwater retention basin with the lake in the middle.

The proposal is a 3/8 of 1-percent tax.

