Cape Girardeau, MO parks recreation and storm water tax extensio - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO parks recreation and storm water tax extension comes up on April 3

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
The proposal will help in two different areas both in stormwater projects like working on drainage and updating parks. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) The proposal will help in two different areas both in stormwater projects like working on drainage and updating parks. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Votes across the state of Missouri are coming up in less than a month. On April 3. voters will have a chance to weigh in on a couple different topics, including a Parks, Recreation, and Storm Water tax in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The proposal will help in two different areas both in stormwater projects like working on drainage and updating parks. The proposed extension is expected to finish the Capaha Park renovations and add more trails to the city.

Supporters of the proposal say it's important to know, this is just a continuation of the tax that's been around since 2008.

"That renewal is not an increase, it's not a new tax," said Mark Lanzotti, a member of the Yes April 3 Committee. "Instead it is a continuation of those successes that were began in 2008 in both the parks area and the stormwater area."

Some of the projects have an overlap such as Capaha Park, which is not only a recreation facility but also doubles as a stormwater retention basin with the lake in the middle.

The proposal is a 3/8 of 1-percent tax.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly