Illinois to hold state-wide tornado drill March 6

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Illinois and March 6 cities are set around the state for their tornado drill.

Brian Manwaring the Director of the Emergency Management in Murphysboro reminds people that Severe Weather Awareness Week is in March because it is a time when they see a lot of severe weather.

"A lot of people live in mobile homes or in homes without a basement, and all too often they wait until the middle of the night when the sirens are going off to try and figure out where they should go and seek shelter in a severe weather event," said Manwaring.

It also because of the anniversary of the Tri-State Tornado in which Murphysboro lost more than 230 residents in 1925 which was the largest casualties caused by a tornado in all of the U.S.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.