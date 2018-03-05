Cape Girardeau, MO Municipal Court transitions to new space

Staff with the Cape Girardeau Park and Recreation Department move boxes of files into the new Municipal Court facility at Arena Park Monday. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

City staff have started to transition the Cape Girardeau Municipal Court to its new home at Arena Park.

The courtroom and combined office space is attached to the new police station off Maria Louise Lane, and will be the location where the public will now go for arraignments and to pay fines.

Municipal Judge Theresa Bright-Pearson said decades worth of files were moved into the space Monday morning and that court clerks had to keep their eyes on the confidential files during the whole transition to ensure their safety.

“Court files are little different then other city files,” Bright-Pearson said. “"We always have a court staff follow them over to make sure that those boxes remain secure and get to their intended location without anything happening to any of the confidential records inside." ”

Parks Director Julia Jones said the city works hard to save funds where they can, so instead of paying a moving company they brought in their own staff.

“They don’t have a lot of time to mobilize their folks to move,” Jones said. “Anytime we can help facilitate saving the city money, being able to utilize our additional manpower and resources that will help our fellow folks in the courts we’re happy to do it.”

Judge Bright-Pearson added the new court facility isn’t just aesthetically pleasing but it was designed to be more functional for staff so they can cut down on wait times for the public.

"We are going to have two spaces at our window where clerks can take fine money as well as process tickets,” she said. “It makes it much more efficient for people coming in to see us. For our staff we are going to have a more secure area. We have badges that get us in and out of the courtroom. We secure corridor that takes them in and out of the courtroom. We have one entrance to our court facility versus multiple entrances at city hall."

Bright-Pearson said that the municipal court’s old location at City Hall will close Tuesday so that movers can unplug electronic equipment and bring it over to Arena Park

The new location will officially open on Wednesday, but court won't be in session until next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.