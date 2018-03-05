'Snake Road' welcomes visitors as serpents migrate for spring - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Snake Road' welcomes visitors as serpents migrate for spring

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Marsha Heller/KFVS) (Source: Marsha Heller/KFVS)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The snakes are on the move!

You can no longer drive along Snake Road in Union County, Illinois. But visitors on foot are welcome to walk along the road and watch as the scaled serpents migrate across.

For about two months, reptiles and amphibians in the Shawnee National Forest move from limestone bluffs across what’s known as Snake Road, to nearby LaRue Swamp.

The forest service closes a portion of Snake Road each spring to make sure these critters, some of which are considered threatened and endangered, can safely cross.

That means you won't be able to drive between mile post 3.0 and mile post 5.8 between March 15 and May 15.

But visitors are welcome! In fact, the migration event attracts people from across the country eager to witness the rich diversity of reptile and amphibian species along this single stretch of road. About 66 percent of the amphibians and 59 percent of the reptiles known to occur in Illinois are found here.

CLICK HERE to plan your visit and take a closer look the types of critters you might find slithering across the road.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly