'Snake Road' welcomes visitors as serpents migrate for spring

The snakes are on the move!

You can no longer drive along Snake Road in Union County, Illinois. But visitors on foot are welcome to walk along the road and watch as the scaled serpents migrate across.

For about two months, reptiles and amphibians in the Shawnee National Forest move from limestone bluffs across what’s known as Snake Road, to nearby LaRue Swamp.

The forest service closes a portion of Snake Road each spring to make sure these critters, some of which are considered threatened and endangered, can safely cross.

That means you won't be able to drive between mile post 3.0 and mile post 5.8 between March 15 and May 15.

But visitors are welcome! In fact, the migration event attracts people from across the country eager to witness the rich diversity of reptile and amphibian species along this single stretch of road. About 66 percent of the amphibians and 59 percent of the reptiles known to occur in Illinois are found here.

CLICK HERE to plan your visit and take a closer look the types of critters you might find slithering across the road.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.