Miner, MO police investigate burglary, stolen truck found

Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs said his department is investigating a burglary at a local business where several items turned up missing.

As of March 6, Griggs said a truck that was stolen has since been recovered. He said it was recovered in Scott County, thanks to the Scott County Sheriffs Department.

According to Chief Griggs, other missing items are from Heartland Wood Products.

Missing is a blue air compressor, red and white power washer and Milwaukee and Bostich power tools.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Miner Police Department at 573-471-8568.

