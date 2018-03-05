New Missouri initiative to target opioid over-prescription

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has announced a new initiative to crack down on opioid over-prescription in the state. (Source: Pixabay)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's governor has announced a new initiative to crack down on opioid over-prescription in the state.

In a press release Monday, Gov. Eric Greitens said Medicaid providers who did not follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for opioid prescriptions would be warned twice. They then would be referred to the state Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and state licensing boards, which could potentially revoke their licenses.

A spokesman for the governor says providers are currently given more opportunities to reform their practices.

The release also says increased cooperation between the Department of Social Services, the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Health and Senior Services will improve enforcement in the state.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.