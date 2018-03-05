Gas line leak secured, roads cleared after crash in New Madrid Co., MO

The scene is cleared after roads were closed in New Madrid County after a three-vehicle crash. It happened on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of US 61 and Hwy. 80. A gas line was hit by one of the vehicles. Whitney Welker with Liberty Utilities said crews hope to have services restored by midnight.

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri Highway Patrol said the leak has been secured and repairs underway. The New Madrid Co. Sheriff's Office said all roads are open to traffic.

25-year-old Christopher Myers stopped in traffic and attempted to turn left. Myers was hit by another vehicle driven by Sonny Copeland, 70. Copeland drove off the road and hit a gas main. 23-year-old Alexa Cook tried to avoid the crash and drove off the road and hit Copeland's vehicle and damaged a yield sign.

All three were transported to Missouri Delta for treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, an area of traffic on U. S. Highway 61 from Sikeston to north of Kewanee was shut down. North and southbound lanes were shut down from Route HH north of Kewanee to U.S. Highway 60. East and westbound traffic was shut down from the cotton gin on Route H in Matthews to I-55 on Route 80.

Some residents were being evacuated due to the vehicle hitting the gas line. Sgt. Clark Parrott said the number of evacuations was small.

