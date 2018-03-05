Hwy. 53 back open after gas line hit in Poplar Bluff, MO

Traffic being detoured after gas line was hit. (Source: KFVS)

Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a gas line being hit on Mar. 5 at 2 p.m.

According to Poplar Bluff PD, a gas line was hit at the intersection of Fair and Franklin.

Highway 53 was closed from Cheshire to South 11th Street. The road is now open.

Repaired are expected to take two to three hours.

