'Blues Brothers' top movie according to Illinoisans

The top movie in Illinois state history is "The Blues Brothers" according to voters.

The voting was part of the Illinois Top 200 project. "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "A League of Their Own" came in next in the voting.

The top 10 movies:

"The Blues Brothers"

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

"A League of Their Own"

"The Fugitive"

"The Untouchables"

"The Sting"

"Chicago

"Eight Men Out"

"Hoop Dreams"

"Ordinary People"

The project lets Illinoians vote every two weeks on the best movies, inspiring leaders, greatest books, top businesses and more.

"Young Mr. Lincoln" and "His Girl Friday" did not make the list.

“I’m a big fan of all three of the top movies, so I’m thrilled by the results. More importantly, I’m thrilled that people are taking part in a conversation about the best of Illinois history,” said Alan Lowe, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “I hope even more people will join the conversation as Illinois celebrates its bicentennial.”

On Dec. 3, the state's 200 birthday, voters will have chosen 10 favorites in 20 different categories.

Illinois residents are encouraged to participate in the celebration by visiting www.illinois200.com

