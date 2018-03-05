City of Carbondale looking for public feedback on new venue - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale, Carbondale Main Street and the Southern Illinois University School of Architecture will host a Design Charrette on March 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be at the Downtown Design Center.

They want to hear feedback from the residents on the new event venue located on Washington Street. Topics of discussion include uses for the space, designs for permanent stage and benefits to the community.

