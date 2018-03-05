County auditor in Missouri issues no audits for year

A county auditor in eastern Missouri hasn't produced one audit since being appointed a year ago. (Source: Pixabay)

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A county auditor in eastern Missouri hasn't produced one audit since being appointed a year ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the majority of St. Louis County Council members voted in February 2017 to hire Mark Tucker as the auditor for the county of 1 million people despite his not having any auditing experience. Tucker says audits are underway, but there's little evidence that any are far along.

The auditor has repeatedly declined to answer the newspaper's questions about his responsibilities.

Tucker blames County Executive Steve Stenger for blocking the auditor's office from accessing critical records and hiring staff members. Tucker has had the funding to hire two staffers, but only hired an assistant last week.

Stenger alleges Tucker hadn't asked any county department for records until late January.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

