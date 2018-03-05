Sesser, IL man killed after hit by semi on I-57

One person was killed in a crash on I-57 Sunday night (Source: KFVS)

A southern Illinois man was killed after he was hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County. It happened on Sunday, March 4 around 7:48 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police, the 50-year-old man was standing in the center of three lanes at northbound mile marker 96.

The semi driver was unable to stop before hitting the victim.

The man was pronounced at the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.