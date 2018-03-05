Park Hills, MO man accused of kidnapping, domestic assault

A Missouri man is facing several charges including kidnapping and domestic assault.

James Allen Harris, 29, of Park Hills, Missouri was charged with felony kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and a possession of a controlled substance.

Harris is accused of hitting and kicking a female that he had a relationship with resulting in injuries to the woman, according to court records. He's also accused of possessing marijuana.

According to a deputy report, James hit the victim. James reportedly kicked her leg until she was unable to stand, and beat her until she almost lost consciousness.

James also allegedly forced the female to swallow her mom's ring. He said he would "knock her teeth out" if she didn't swallow the ring, according to the deputy's report. This was confirmed by an x-ray at a hospital. She has a procedure scheduled to have the ring removed.

He also allegedly hit the woman on the back of the head with a glass perfume bottle the size of a baseball.

The report also states James reportedly pushed the victim into a corner, choking her, and dragged her by her hair around the house.

According to court documents, the victim was not allowed to call police because she wasn't allowed to leave the home. She did convince James to let her go to work. She was able to talk to someone where she worked and went to the hospital.That's when the victim made contact with police.

After authorities arrested James, they say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officers say James asked if he could just be charged with domestic assault.

According to officers, the female gave consent to search the home, and that's when the .36 caliber pistol was found.

