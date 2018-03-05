Missouri Severe Weather Awareness Week, statewide tornado drill

The tornado sirens will sound on March 6 in Missouri at 10 a.m.(Source: Raycom Media)

March 4-11 is Missouri Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Police in the area are urging you to be prepared before severe weather hits. Here are a few steps recommended by the Jackson, Missouri Police Department.

Identify the severe weather hazards you may face. In our area, this might include tornadoes, wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain that can produce flash flooding.

Tornado Watch means watch the sky. A tornado may form during a thunderstorm.

Tornado Warning means seek shelter immediately.

An interior room without windows on the lowest floor is the safest shelter location.

Do not seek shelter in a cafeteria, gymnasium or other large open room because the roof might collapse

Immediately leave a mobile home to seek shelter in a nearby building.

Overpasses are not safe. An overpass' under-the-girder-type construction can cause a dangerous wind tunnel effect

If you are driving, you should stop and take shelter in a nearby building

If you are driving in a rural area, seek shelter in a roadside ditch. Protect yourself from flying debris by covering your head with your arms, a coat or a blanket. Be prepared to move quickly in case the ditch fills with water

Never drive into standing water. It can take less than 6 inches of fast-moving water to make a slow-moving car float. Once floating, a vehicle can overturn and sink.

Set up your plan. Everyone should have a severe weather plan for their home and business. Establish who is responsible for the plan. Find a reliable way to receive weather. Do not depend solely on one method of getting information. Have a plan to inform the people you are responsible for if your plan is activated. In a large workplace, you have to have a method for communicating the severe weather information to everyone present. Establish shelter areas in your home or workplace.



A statewide tornado drill will take place this week as well. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6.

In Jackson, Mo a live test of the Tornado Warning sirens will be conducted.

The City of Sikeston will also test the outdoor warning sirens.

In the event of actual severe weather on Tuesday, the drill will be moved to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 8.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.