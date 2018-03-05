2 students in custody after reports of school threats reach Bloomfield police

Two students are in custody accused of threatening to bring guns to school (Source: KFVS)

Two students are in custody after police received reports of them threatening to bring guns to school, according to the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety.

On Sunday, March 4. officers with the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety received a report of two students threatening to bring guns to school.

Officers from Bloomfield DPS along with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and the Stoddard County Juvenile Office found both students.

Police said the students were taken into custody without incident and charges are pending.

Officers were on campus on Monday for added security.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.