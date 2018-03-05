NWS: Statewide tornado drill in IL

The drill will begin at 10 a.m. (Source: KFVS)

According to the Chicago branch of the National Weather Service, Illinois will have a statewide tornado drill on Tuesday, March 5.

Illinois residents, be aware that the drill will begin at 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service said this is a good time to review your severe weather plan at home, school and at work.

