Student dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, school canceled in Washington Co., MO

A letter was sent home to parents (Source: Viewer submitted)

One student is dead and the rest were released from school. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

A Washington County, Missouri school has canceled classes after a student died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the school.

Kingston Junior High and High School students were sent home today after the incident Monday morning.

Kingston School District Superintendent Alex McCaul said staff members found an unresponsive student in the cafeteria.

McCaul said they sent a letter out to all the parents informing them about the incident.

He also said they will have school tomorrow for all the students in the district and will have a team of counselors and mental health professionals on hand for the students.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said their department is investigating the incident. Jacobsen said one student, a 17-year-old senior, is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jacobsen said there is no extended danger to any other students.

A secretary from the school district said students in the elementary and primary buildings are still in session.

