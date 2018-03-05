Charleston, MO police investigate shooting that injured one person

Police are investigating the shooting that injured one and damaged several vehicles (Source: KFVS)

Charleston police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Sunday morning, March 4.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. The agency said they began getting calls about gunshots in the 700 block of Vine Street.

After investigating, police said they learned a vehicle drove in front of a residence and that an occupant in the vehicle fired several rounds at the residence.

A 34 -year-old woman was injured inside the residence and has been taken to an area medical facility in serious condition. Several vehicles and another residence were also damaged by gunfire.

There are currently no suspects in custody, anyone with information concerning this crime is urged to contact DET James Williams at (573) 683-3737.

