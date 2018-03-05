KYTC continues to find water over road signs damaged, stolen

Workers with KYTC said to alert them if you see damage to road signs occur.(Source: KYTCDistrict1)

Crews were alerted to a dangerous situation in Kentucky when workers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found that Water Over Road signs had been vandalized or stolen.

Crews noted that the signs have been destroyed, stolen, or thrown into the ditch.

This is along KY 1105 in Ballard County, Ky according to KYTC.

Workers said having no signs, leaves flooded roadways unmarked, creating a hazardous situation for drivers.

They said they have had a number of instances where crews have put out signs, only to get a call 30 minutes later that the signs have been removed.

If you spot anyone other than KYTC personnel moving Water Over Road signs you are asked to get a license number and description of the vehicle then report it to your local 911 call center.

